Joe Scarborough - Trump Must Be Removed

The first 30 minutes of Morning Joe blew my mind this morning. Joe says the GOP must denounced Trump. Trump has nothing of value to the GOP and will destroy the party. Joe even said that an influential international relations guru worked with Trump a few months ago and within a hour Trump asked why can't we use nuclear weapons! Then he had Michael Hayden come in and talk about the reason he isn't voting for Trumpster. This is an amazing change on MoJo!

Dump Trump has a new champion. Mika and Joe want all the GOP to Dump Trump - NOW! He is not fit to lead.