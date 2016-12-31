Spicer, on a Friday morning conference call with reporters, said the party is already “sold out” with more than 800 people scheduled to attend, including actor Sylvester Stallone and music producer Quincy Jones, in addition to Trump, his wife, incoming first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump.
Mar-a-Lago sold tickets to New Year's Eve party with Trump - POLITICO
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Dec 31, 2016 7:00 AM
