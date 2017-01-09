The New Magnificent Seven

Tonight while I was watching the Magnificent 7 – Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, James Coburn, Charles Bronson, Horst Bucholtz, Robert Vaughn and the other actors. The one scene that kicked my political senses to focus on today…The kids ran to help them without ability or tools. Then the men of the village wanted to help with some tools. The key was only the 7 have the expertise to fight and help the community. Now the 7 are standing up and fighting for the people. The people want to fight to save their community.

Who will be our Magnificent 7 stand up against the Trump machine? Who will fight with them?

The final statement was the farmers win, not the fighters. Let’s get our fighters to fight, at least! We lost one, already. The problem is, our country can’t afford to lose any more fighters….of the 7 only 3 survived.

We need our fighters!