A new House rule is a gift to lawmakers trying to hide criminal acts - The Washington Post

Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:23 PM
From the article:  While all eyes were focused on failed House efforts to eliminate the Office of Congressional Ethics — the only independent watchdog with jurisdiction over House members — Republican congressmen led by Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) quietly succeeded on another dubious ethical front: They adopted a rule designating records created, generated or received by a member’s congressional office “exclusively the personal property” of that member and granting members “control over such records.”

