Wow, this came to me via email. It is surprising since I don't remember asking to be included. I also was getting emails from Trump until I unsubscribed - I just emailed the White House about the Muslim ban.

It is a good thing he did, but did he ever sign any emergency Do you think they are trying to put a kind face on this evil dude? Do you think the ranchers will ever go back to their fences?

Hopefully he approved emergency disaster relief for these fires, too.

Anyone else getting these unsolicited emails?